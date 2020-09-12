Quiz: 6 of these Swindon Town facts are false – Can you identify them?

Swindon Town will be hoping to kick off their League One campaign in the best way possible, with Richie Wellens urging his side to pick up a win against Rochdale this afternoon.

The Robins won promotion from League Two last season after the campaign was curtailed, and they will now be hoping to endure another positive season under Wellens.

Ahead of the start of the new League One campaign, we have assembled a simple quiz based on Swindon.

Six of these statements are false – can you identify them?

1 of 12 The official capacity of the County Ground is 15,728 True False