Quiz: 6 of these Swansea City facts are false – Can you identify them?

Swansea City kicked off their Championship campaign with an impressive 1-0 victory over Preston North End on Saturday afternoon, with Morgan Gibbs-White netting the winning goal on his debut for the club.

The Welsh club will be looking to build on their strong finish to last season which saw them finish sixth in the second-tier standings before they suffered a play-off defeat against third-placed Brentford.

Steve Cooper’s side can take plenty of confidence from the way they played in the post-lockdown fixtures and the Swans have also enjoyed a successful transfer window which has seen them land Jamal Lowe, Korey Smith and Gibbs-White so far.

