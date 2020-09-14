Quiz: 6 of these Rotherham United facts are false – Can you identify them?

Rotherham United got off to a very strong start to the season with a vital late 1-0 win at Wycombe Wanderers in a game which lacked quality but that the Millers managed to edge.

Those are the sorts of matches that Rotherham would need to ensure that they win if they are to survive in the Championship this campaign, and it shows that as was to be expected there is plenty of spirit within the squad and a never say die attitude that could stand them well.

The Millers will still have work to do in the transfer market between now and when the window closes, with more quality and end product in the last third needed for them on the basis of what was on show at Wycombe – and the business they do in the remaining weeks of the window could yet prove crucial.

While we wait to see what Rotherham can do off the field over the next few weeks, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some facts about the Millers. Can you identify which of these 12 facts are true and which ones are false. Can you get 12/12!

