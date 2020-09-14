Quiz: 6 of these Portsmouth facts are false – Can you identify them?

Portsmouth got off to a somewhat frustrating start to the season having been held to a goalless draw at Fratton Park by Shrewsbury Town, in a game which they struggled to find a spark in the last third.

Kenny Jackett’s side were aiming to avoid the same sort of slow start to this season that they made last term, but a draw on the opening day will perhaps raise concerns they could start slowly again this time around – and that is something they will look to address in the next few weeks.

Portsmouth could still do with adding to their squad before the window closes and that could help to make the difference for them, with a few quality additions potentially giving them the quality to go on and secure promotion to the Championship.

Whilst we wait to see what Portsmouth do off the field over the next few weeks, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some facts about the club. Can you identify which of these 12 facts are true and which are false. Can you get 12/12!

1 of 12 Portsmouth have managed to win every major domestic cup competition – True or false? True False