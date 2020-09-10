Quiz: 6 of these Norwich City facts are false – Can you identify them?

Norwich City will be hoping they can win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this season.

The Canaries were relegated into the Championship after a poor run of results in the second-half of last year’s campaign, and they’ll be eager to get off to a positive start in the second-tier this term.

Daniel Farke’s side take on Huddersfield Town in their first match back in the Championship, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

But which of these Norwich City facts are true and which ones are false? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 Norwich City's record signing is Steven Naismith. True or false? True False