Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: 6 of these Norwich City facts are false – Can you identify them?

Published

6 mins ago

on

Norwich City will be hoping they can win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this season. 

The Canaries were relegated into the Championship after a poor run of results in the second-half of last year’s campaign, and they’ll be eager to get off to a positive start in the second-tier this term.

Daniel Farke’s side take on Huddersfield Town in their first match back in the Championship, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

But which of these Norwich City facts are true and which ones are false? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12

Norwich City's record signing is Steven Naismith. True or false?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 6 of these Norwich City facts are false – Can you identify them?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: