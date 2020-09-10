Quiz: 6 of these Millwall facts are false – Can you identify them?

Millwall get their 2020/21 Championship campaign underway against newly-promoted Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

After finishing a hugely impressive eighth last term, Gary Rowett’s men will be eyeing the play-offs in what is the manager’s first full season in charge.

A win against Rotherham, who were promoted from League One last season, would be the perfect way to get things going.

To keep you entertained until Saturday’s game, we’ve put together a true or false Milwall quiz…

