Millwall
Quiz: 6 of these Millwall facts are false – Can you identify them?
Millwall get their 2020/21 Championship campaign underway against newly-promoted Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday.
After finishing a hugely impressive eighth last term, Gary Rowett’s men will be eyeing the play-offs in what is the manager’s first full season in charge.
A win against Rotherham, who were promoted from League One last season, would be the perfect way to get things going.
To keep you entertained until Saturday’s game, we’ve put together a true or false Milwall quiz…