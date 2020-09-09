Quiz: 6 of these Luton Town facts are false – Can you identify them?

Luton Town will be hoping to begin their Championship season on a positive note this weekend, as the Hatters prepare to take on Barnsley at Oakwell.

Both sides avoided relegation back down to League One in remarkable style last term, and Luton will now be hoping to kick on under Nathan Jones and have a positive 2020/21.

On the eve of the new Championship campaign, we have put together a simple true or false quiz based on all things Luton.

Six of the facts are false – can you identify them?

1 of 12 James Collins wears the number 9 shirt for Luton Town True False