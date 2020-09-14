Quiz: 6 of these Hull City facts are false – Can you identify them?

Hull City sealed a 2-0 victory over Gillingham on Saturday afternoon as they made a winning start to life in League One following their relegation last term.

The Tigers finished bottom of the Championship table in the 2019/20 following a dismal second half of the season, with Grant McCann’s men subsequently dropping to the third tier of English football for the first time since 2005.

However, there will be reason for optimism at the KCOM Stadium following Saturday’s result as Keane Lewis-Potter and Josh Magennis both found the target at the Priestfield Stadium to ensure it was a successful opening day of the season.

So, with Hull gearing up for a campaign that they hope will end with their return to the Championship, we’ve prepared a quiz that will hopefully whet the appetite ahead of the club’s long and testing season ahead.

Six of these Hull City questions are false – can you guess which ones?

1 of 12 Grant McCann joined Hull following his stint at Peterborough. True or false? True False