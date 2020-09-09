Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

Quiz: 6 of these Derby County facts are false – Can you identify them?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Derby County kick-off the 2020/21 Championship season by welcoming Reading to Pride Park on Saturday. 

In the first game of Phillip Cocu’s second season in charge, the Rams scraped past League Two side Barrow via a penalty shoot-out in the EFL Cup first round.

They’ll be hoping for an improved performance and a better result against the Royals on Saturday.

To keep you entertained until then, we’ve put together a quiz to test your Rams knowledge…

1 of 12

Le Coq Sportif have never been Derby's kit manufacturer


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 6 of these Derby County facts are false – Can you identify them?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: