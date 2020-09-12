Quiz: 6 of these Bradford City facts are false – Can you identify them?

Bradford City will be hoping to kick their season off with a win, as the Bantams prepare to host Colchester United this afternoon.

After missing out on a League Two play-off spot last season, Stuart McCall will be urging his side to endure a more positive season this time around.

Ahead of this afternoon’s clash with Colchester at Valley Parade, we have assembled a simple quiz to get you in the mood for the new season.

Six of these Bradford City statements are false – can you identify which ones?

1 of 12 Jon Stead scored Bradford's second goal against Sunderland True False