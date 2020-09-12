Quiz: 6 of these Bolton Wanderers facts are false – Can you identify them?

Bolton Wanderers kick off their 2020/21 Sky Bet League Two campaign with a home clash against Forest Green Rovers this afternoon.

Ian Evatt will have prepared his squad ready for the first game in League Two, and they will be hopeful of kicking off the season with three points.

It promises to be an interesting season for Bolton as they prepare for a new chapter under Evatt, and ahead of the brand new season, we have assembled a simple quiz.

Six of these statements are false – can you identify them?

1 of 12 The official capacity of the University of Bolton Stadium is 28,723 True False