Quiz: 30 questions about Wigan Athletic’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

In Charlie Wyke, Wigan Athletic have a proven League One goalscorer in their squad.

Given their struggles on and off the field in recent years, that’s not always something they’ve been able to say so his presence has been a real boost this term.

The Latics have had some fantastic strikers over the years and for today’s quiz we’ve been looking at the best from the past five years.

Here’s a 30 question quiz about Wigan goalscorers in that period, can you get 100%?

1 of 30 1. How old is Will Keane? 24 26 28 30