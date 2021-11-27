Sunderland have been able to call upon the services of some fantastic strikers in recent years who have gone on to make a positive impact for the club in the Football League.

Jermain Defoe managed to find the back of the net on a regular basis in the 2016/17 campaign for the Black Cats whilst Josh Maja illustrated his talent by setting the third-tier alight in 2018.

Meanwhile, Charlie Wyke’s goal-scoring escapades last season helped Sunderland reach the play-offs where they suffered defeat to Lincoln City at the semi-final stage.

With the Black Cats looking to secure a return to the Championship in 2022, Ross Stewart and Nathan Broadhead will both need to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this level in the coming months.

Here, in our latest Sunderland quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you 30 questions about some of the club’s best strikers from the last five years.

Quiz: 30 questions about Sunderland’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 When did Josh Maja make his debut for Sunderland? 2016 2017 2018 2019