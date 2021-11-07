Quiz: 30 questions about some of Wigan Athletic’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

Wigan Athletic have made a strong start to the new League One campaign, and as a result they sit at the third-tier summit.

Winning 11 out of their opening 16 games, and picking up 34 point sin the process, they are three points clear of Rotherham United in third.

The Latics will be hoping to strengthen their promotion bid when they visit Morecambe next weekend, but until then, we have devised a 30-question quiz that tests your knowledge of some of Wigan’s best ever players.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

1 of 30 Who did Arjan de Zeeuw join Wigan from in 1995? Rotherham Doncaster Sheffield United Barnsley