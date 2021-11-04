Swansea City have had some fine players over the years but how much do you know about them?

In the following quiz, we’re taking a look at a handful of the best players that have featured for the men from south Wales and asking 30 varied questions about them.

All you need to do is recollect the right information about them – see if you can get 30 out of 30 and then share your scores on social media…

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Swansea City's best ever players - Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 How many league appearances did Roger Freestone make for Swansea? 551 567 575 587