Quiz: 30 questions about some of Sunderland’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

Sunderland may be down in League One at the moment but it wasn’t too long ago they were competing in the Premier League.

Fans of the North East club will be keen to get back there as soon as possible, particularly following the big-money takeover at rivals Newcastle United.

The Black Cats have had some amazing players over the years and we’ve been scouring the records of a few of them.

Here are 30 questions about some of Sunderland’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 1. Did Kevin Phillips ever score for England? Yes No