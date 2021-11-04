Sheffield United have had some real quality players on their books over the years.

A number of different generations have been treated to fan favourites, who didn’t just provide great moments, but also played for the badge and gave 100%.

We focus on Billy Sharp, Nick Montgomery, Joe Shaw, Harry Johnson, Phil Jagielka and Tony Currie here, piecing together a bumper 30 question quiz for you to get your teeth stuck into.

How much do you know about the six Sheffield United legends?

Take on our quiz below:

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Sheffield United's best ever players - Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 What squad number does Billy Sharp currently wear? 8 10 18 19