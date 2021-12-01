Quiz: 30 questions about some of Sheffield United’s best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct?

Over the years, there have been plenty of goalkeepers to have represented Sheffield United.

Some of those, will of course have been more successful than other between the posts for the Blades, and be better remembered at Bramall Lane as a result.

But how much do you know about some of the finest shot-stoppers ever to have represented the club?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 30 questions about some of Sheffield United’s best goalkeepers of all time, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 30 In what year did Paddy Kenny join Sheffield United? 2002 2004 2006 2008