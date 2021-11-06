Rotherham United are a big cheese in League One this season in looking to bounce straight back to the Championship.

Paul Warne is building a legacy as the manager of the club after being a great player for the Millers alongside a lot of talent.

With that in mind, as the Millers’ promotion push builds, we have put together a 30 question quiz about some of Rotherham United’s best ever players, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Rotherham United’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 What year was Chris Sedgwick born? 1979 1980 1981 1982