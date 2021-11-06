Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Reading FC’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

Published

6 mins ago

on

Reading FC have put in some breathtaking performances this season under Veljko Paunovic but are ultimately looking over their shoulders in the Championship table.

The Royals have been a great follow for a neutral in recent years with exciting players like Lucas Joao, John Swift and Ovie Ejaria, it is now time for a trip down Memory Lane.

With that in mind, we have put together a 30 question quiz on some of the Royals’ best ever players, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Reading FC’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30

What year was Marcus Hahnemann born?


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 30 questions about some of Reading FC’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: