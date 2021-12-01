Throughout their history, Queens Park Rangers have been able to call upon the services of some superb goalkeepers who have managed to make a profound impact on the club’s fortunes in the Football League.

During the 20th century, Phil Parkes, Ron Springett and David Seaman all managed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the Hoops.

In more recent times, the likes of Alex Smithies and Paddy Kenny have impressed in this particular position.

Seny Dieng will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Kenny by helping his side achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.

The shot-stopper has already made 20 league appearances for the Hoops this season and is expected to feature in Sunday’s clash with Stoke City.

Ahead of this fixture, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to answer 30 questions about some of QPR’s best ever goalkeepers.

Will you be able to get full marks?

Test out your QPR knowledge below!

Quiz: 30 questions about some of QPR’s best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 When did QPR sign David Seaman? 1982 1984 1975 1986