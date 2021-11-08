Port Vale are flying in League Two this season and look every bit automatic promotion fodder under Darrell Clarke.

With David Worrall and Tom Conlon’s attacking talent combined with the solidity at the back of Nathan Smith, Vale have not looked better in a very long while and will be desperate to make the leap to the third tier.

Here, then, we have put together a 30 question quiz on some of the club’s best ever players, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Port Vale’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 What year was Neil Aspin born? 1963 1964 1965 1966