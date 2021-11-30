In the following quiz, we’re taking a look at a handful of some of the best goalkeepers to have ever played for Peterborough United.

The Posh are well known for great strikers but what about at the other end? How much do you know about some of the players that have kept net for United in years gone by?

There are 30 questions to attempt here, see how many you can get right and share your scores on social media…

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Peterborough United's best ever goalkeepers - Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Mark Tyler made over 400 league appearances for the club, true or false? True False