MK Dons may have only been ‘officially’ formed in 2004 but they have already established a number of club legends and a multitude of impressive faces have already stepped through the doors at the club.

International stars have even featured for the club – such as Dele Alli – and the club will continue to churn out talent and impress, as they continue to try and make their way up the football pyramid.

Currently fighting in League One, the side have looked sharp so far this season and are already in with a shout of a play-off place. They’ll be eager to keep it that way and bag a spot there by the time the season comes to an end.

There are already several players at the side who could go down as heroes of the club – Dean Lewington being one.

How much do you know though about the club and their best players? If you think you know your stuff, then try the quiz below and see how much you truly know.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: 30 questions about some of MK Dons’ best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 1) Is Dean Lewington the club’s all-time appearance holder? Yes No