Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have pulled on the shirt of Middlesbrough.

Some of those players, will have made a bigger impact for ‘Boro than others, and be better remembered around the Riverside Stadium as a result of that.

But just how much do you know about some of the club’s finest ever players?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 20 questions about some of Middlesbrough’s best players of all time, but how many can you answer correctly?

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Middlesbrough's best ever players - Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 In what year did Mark Viduka join Middlesbrough? 2004 2006 2008 2010