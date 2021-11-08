Quiz: 30 questions about some of Mansfield Town’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

Mansfield Town have made a struggling start to the new League Two campaign, but did manage to end a 12-game winless run last time out.

The Stags are currently sitting in 20th place in the fourth-tier standings at present and are a mere two points clear from the relegation zone.

Mansfield travel to Stevenage on Saturday and will be hoping to build on their victory against Tranmere Rovers at the end of last month.

But, as we wait for that clash to happen, we have devised a 30-question quiz that tests your knowledge of some of Mansfield’s best ever players.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

1 of 30 Who did Rob Arnold join Mansfield from? Birmingham Portsmouth Southampton Wolves