Luton Town
Quiz: 30 questions about some of Luton Town’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?
Luton Town are in the mix for the play-off places after their win against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.
That’s a remarkable feat when you consider where the Hatters were a few years ago and where they’ve been over the past decade or so.
We’ve got a treat for Luton fans today as we’ve put together a 30-question quiz about some of the club’s best players ever.
It’s not going to be easy but you can secure some proper bragging rights if you get 100%!