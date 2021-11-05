Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Leeds United’s best players during their time in the EFL – Can you score 100% correct?

Published

10 mins ago

on

Marcelo Bielsa ended Leeds United’s wait for a Premier League return back in 2020 after 16 long years in the EFL. 

Leeds are playing out their second season in the Premier League now, but the memory of the EFL is not a million miles in the past.

Here, we’ve taken a look at SIX of their best players – Pablo Hernandez, Kalvin Phillips, Jermaine Beckford, Robert Snodgrass, Ross McCormack and Chris Wood – from that 16 year spell in the EFL, putting together a 30-question quiz on them.

Can you score 100%?

1 of 30

Which Spanish side did Pablo Hernandez play for at the start of his career?


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

