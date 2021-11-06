Quiz: 30 questions about some of Huddersfield Town’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

Huddersfield Town have had some fine players over the years but how much do you know about them?

In this latest Terriers quiz, we’re posing 30 questions about some of the greatest names to have represented the club to see just how much you can recall about them, with the likes of Jordan Rhodes, Bill Shankly and Andy Booth among those mentioned.

See if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media…

1 of 30 What nationality is Aaron Mooy? Australian English Scottish Welsh