Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Huddersfield Town’s best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Summer signing Lee Nicholls has been Carlos Corberan’s first choice goalkeeper this season and while it’s been a satisfactory start to life at the John Smith’s Stadium for the 29-year-old, he’s got a little way to go to be considered among Huddersfield Town’s best.

In our minds, it’s not necessarily about how long a keeper was with the Terriers, it’s about how much of an impact they had at the Yorkshire club.

Here are 30 questions about some of Huddersfield Town’s best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30

1. What nationality is Nico Vaesen?


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 30 questions about some of Huddersfield Town’s best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: