Gillingham
Quiz: 30 questions about some of Gillingham’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?
Gillingham will be seeking to address their worrying run of form this weekend as they play host to Portsmouth at Priestfield in Sky Bet League One.
Here, we have devised a 30 question quiz about some of the most memorable and less memorable strikers that have turned out for the Gills over the past five years.
Give our quiz a punt down below and feel free to let us know in the comments section what you scored overall!