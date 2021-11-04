Fulham were once one of the most competitive teams in the Premier League, challenging not only in the top half of the table but in Europe too.

They managed a crack at the Europa League during their time in the top flight and had one of the most solid squads in the entire division.

They’ve seen so many great players pass through their doors, from title winners like Dimitar Berbatov to bonafide club legends like Clint Dempsey.

They may be in the Championship right now but they’re flying high yet again and could soon find themselves back in the Premier League.

How much though do you really know about the players they have had? Do you know where their best players moved to or how many league goals they bagged for the Cottagers?

If you think you know the club and the legends of the side, then have a go at our quiz down below and see how much you truly know about them.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Fulham’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 1) Which country did Clint Dempsey play for? USA England Scotland Angola