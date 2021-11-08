Exeter City News
Quiz: 30 questions about some of Exeter City’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?
Exeter City fans will be hoping that this will be the year they end their wait for a return to League One – preferably via automatic promotion.
They’ve had to endure three play-off final defeats since they dropped down to League Two and so they’ll hope for a top-three finish rather than just a place in the top seven.
Our quiz today is all about some of Exeter’s best ever players. It won’t be easy but can you get 100%?