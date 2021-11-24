Derby County
Quiz: 30 questions about some of Derby County’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?
Derby County will be looking to build upon their morale boosting 3-2 win over AFC Bournemouth by picking up another positive result tonight against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Sky Bet Championship.
Here, we have devised a 30 question quiz about some of the club’s best strikers from the last five years.
Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments section what you score overall. Good luck and up the Rams!