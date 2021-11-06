Derby County have been blessed with some excellent football players over the years.

The Rams have seen lots of success over lots of different spells since their formation in 1884, winning numerous trophies and titles in the process

Here, we have devised a 30-question quiz that tests your knowledge of some of the best players ever to wear Derby colours and associated facts about their respective careers.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Derby County’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Did Steve Bloomer break the 250-goal mark with Derby? Yes No