During Crystal Palace’s storied history as a football club, they have played a host of their league games in the lower divisions.

Indeed, before securing promotion to the Premier League in 2013, the Eagles spent seven seasons trying to navigate their way through the Championship.

The likes of Ian Wright, Mark Bright and Wilfried Zaha all featured regularly for Palace in the second-tier before going on to make a positive impact for the club at the highest level.

Here, in our latest Palace quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you 30 questions about some of the club’s best players during their time in the EFL.

Will you be able to get full marks?

Get involved below and share your scores with fellow Palace fans!

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Crystal Palace's best players during their time in the EFL - Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 When did Wilfried Zaha make his EFL debut for Crystal Palace? 2010 2012 2013 2008