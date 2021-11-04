Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coventry City

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Coventry City’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

Published

10 mins ago

on

Coventry City are currently flying in the Championship in their second season back in the second tier and there’s seemingly exciting times ahead for the Sky Blues.

They’re back in the city after two years in Birmingham and these are perhaps the best times for the club since they were in the top half of the league in 2006.

Looking back on Cov’s history though, what do you know about some of the club’s best ever players? Take our new bumper 30 question quiz and see how many you can get right!

1 of 30

How many league appearances did Steve Ogrizovic make for Coventry?


25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

