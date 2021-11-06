Club legend Johnnie Jackson is currently trying his hand at management in SE7 in good company of ex-players succeeding at the job.

It is time for a trip down Memory Lane, Charlton Athletic has been home to plenty of quality players in years gone by with some playing in the Premier League with the club and others going on to after leaving.

Here, we have put together a 30 question quiz on Charlton’s best ever players, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Charlton Athletic’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 What year was Darren Bent born? 1983 1984 1985 1986