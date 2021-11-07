Scoring three second-half goals against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon and rescuing a 3-3 draw at the bet365 Stadium, Cardiff City will be full of confidence going into tonight’s home tie against Queens Park Rangers.

The weekend’s tie in Staffordshire helped to prevent the Bluebirds from suffering nine consecutive losses in the league – and helped caretaker manager Steve Morison get off to the right start as he looks set to take charge of his second match with the second-tier outfit.

Mark Warburton’s men will provide a tough test in the Welsh capital tonight – but the fact they have gone winless in their last three games will be a great source of encouragement for the hosts.

Having the likes of Craig Bellamy and Aaron Ramsey in their squad would give them a great chance of winning this evening, although that isn’t a possibility.

The duo are two of six players in this 30-question quiz though – can you get 100% correct?

Give it a go and find out!

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Cardiff City’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Aaron Ramsey moved from Cardiff City to Arsenal in which year? 2007 2008 2009 2010