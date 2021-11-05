Brentford will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 away defeat to Burnley this weekend in the Premier League as they play host to Norwich City at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.

To keep you ticking over between now and then, we have devised a 30 question quiz looking back at their time in the EFL that should put even the most ardent of Brentford fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments section what you score overall!

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Brentford's best players during their time in the EFL - Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 How many games did Kevin O'Connor play for the club? 423 434 453 464