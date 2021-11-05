Bolton Wanderers remain one of English football’s most famous clubs.

Over the decades, the Trotters fans have been blessed with watching some serious talent pass through the club.

Some of those individuals are the focus of this latest quiz.

We’ve listed SIX Wanderers legends, asking you five questions about each of them to create this bumper 30-question quiz.

Can you score 100%, though? It’s a lot tougher than you might think, stretching across a number of generations and topics.

Good luck!

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Bolton Wanderers’ best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Where is Kevin Nolan currently on the coaching staff? West Brom Watford Wolves West Ham