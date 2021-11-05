Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bolton Wanderers

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Bolton Wanderers’ best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

Published

32 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers remain one of English football’s most famous clubs. 

Over the decades, the Trotters fans have been blessed with watching some serious talent pass through the club.

Some of those individuals are the focus of this latest quiz.

We’ve listed SIX Wanderers legends, asking you five questions about each of them to create this bumper 30-question quiz.

Can you score 100%, though? It’s a lot tougher than you might think, stretching across a number of generations and topics.

Good luck!

1 of 30

Where is Kevin Nolan currently on the coaching staff?


Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: