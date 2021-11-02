Quiz: 30 questions about some of Blackburn Rovers’ best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to pull on the famous blue and whites shirts of Blackburn Rovers.

Some of those players, will of course have enjoyed greater success than others at Ewood Park, and be better remembered around the club as a result of that.

But just how much do you know about some of the finest ever players to represent the Lancashire side?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 30 questions about some of Blackburn’s best ever players, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 30 True or False: Simon Garner is Blackburn's record goalscorer? True False