Blackburn Rovers have had some successful times over the years – no-one will forget their Premier League triumph in the 1994-95 season.

Recent times haven’t been so successful as they’ve jumped between the Championship and League One but more often than not over the years they’ve always had a reliable pair of hands in-between the sticks.

What do you know about some of their best ever goalkeepers though? Take our new quiz and see if you can get full marks!

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Blackburn Rovers’ best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 What club did Blackburn sign Brad Friedel from? Everton Liverpool Man Utd Tottenham