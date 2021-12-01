Blackburn Rovers
Quiz: 30 questions about some of Blackburn Rovers’ best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct?
Blackburn Rovers have had some successful times over the years – no-one will forget their Premier League triumph in the 1994-95 season.
Recent times haven’t been so successful as they’ve jumped between the Championship and League One but more often than not over the years they’ve always had a reliable pair of hands in-between the sticks.
What do you know about some of their best ever goalkeepers though? Take our new quiz and see if you can get full marks!