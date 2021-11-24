AFC Bournemouth
Quiz: 30 questions about some of AFC Bournemouth’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?
AFC Bournemouth will be looking to bounce back from their shock 3-2 loss to Derby County at the weekend by picking up a victory away to Millwall at the Den on Wednesday evening in the Sky Bet Championship.
Here, we have devised a 30 question quiz all about some of the club’s best strikers from over the last five years.
Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall! Best of luck!