AFC Bournemouth will be looking to get back to winning ways this Friday as they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Sky Bet Championship in what is sure to be an intriguing watch between two of the early season pace setters.

Here, we have devised a 30 question quiz about some of the more memorable and less memorable goalkeepers who have played for the Cherries over the years.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you scored in the comments section!

Quiz: 30 questions about some of AFC Bournemouth's best ever goalkeepers - Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 What club was Mark Travers on loan at last season? Ipswich Town AFC Wimbledon Oxford United Swindon Town