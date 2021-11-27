Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: 30 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

Published

7 seconds ago

on

There is a lot of competition for places at the top of the pitch at Hillsborough this season, such that has produced positive selection headaches for Darren Moore.

Sheffield Wednesday have played some breathtaking attacking football in recent weeks and will be hoping to continue that in their promotion pursuit.

Here, then, we have put together a 30 question quiz about the Owls’ best strikers from the last five years, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: 30 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30

What year was Steven Fletcher born?


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 30 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: