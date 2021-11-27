There is a lot of competition for places at the top of the pitch at Hillsborough this season, such that has produced positive selection headaches for Darren Moore.

Sheffield Wednesday have played some breathtaking attacking football in recent weeks and will be hoping to continue that in their promotion pursuit.

Here, then, we have put together a 30 question quiz about the Owls’ best strikers from the last five years, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: 30 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 What year was Steven Fletcher born? 1986 1987 1988 1989