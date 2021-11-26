Rotherham United have enjoyed an excellent start to the new League One campaign, with The Millers occupying top spot.

Paul Warne’s side are currently on a 12-game unbeaten run and will be hoping to secure Championship football for next season.

Whilst we wait for the Shrewsbury Town clash, we have devised a 30-question quiz that tests your knowledge of some of the best Rotherham strikers in recent seasons.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

Quiz: 30 questions about Rotherham United’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 In what year did Freddie Ladapo join Rotherham? 2017 2018 2019 2020