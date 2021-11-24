There have been plenty of strikers to lead the line for Peterborough United in recent years.

Some of those, will of course have enjoyed greater success than others in front of goal for the Posh, and be more fondly thought of around London Road as a result.

But just how much do you know about some of those who made a more significant impact in the final third for the club over the past few seasons?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 30 questions about some of the best strikers to have played for Peterborough at some point in the last five years, but how many can you get correct?

Quiz: 30 questions about Peterborough United's best strikers from the last 5 years - Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Paul Taylor first made his debut for Plymouth in what year? 2011 2012 2013 2014