Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Peterborough United News

Quiz: 30 questions about Peterborough United’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

Published

13 seconds ago

on

There have been plenty of strikers to lead the line for Peterborough United in recent years.

Some of those, will of course have enjoyed greater success than others in front of goal for the Posh, and be more fondly thought of around London Road as a result.

But just how much do you know about some of those who made a more significant impact in the final third for the club over the past few seasons?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 30 questions about some of the best strikers to have played for Peterborough at some point in the last five years, but how many can you get correct?

Quiz: 30 questions about Peterborough United's best strikers from the last 5 years - Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30

Paul Taylor first made his debut for Plymouth in what year?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 30 questions about Peterborough United’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: