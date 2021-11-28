Quiz: 30 questions about Oldham Athletic’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

In recent years, Oldham Athletic have been able to call upon the services of some classy operators who have managed to make a positive impact for the club in the Football League.

Sam Surridge and Eoin Doyle were both able to produce eye-catching displays for the Latics during their respective loan spells at Boundary Park.

Meanwhile, Conor McAleny set the fourth-tier alight with his performances at times last season as he ended the campaign as Oldham’s top-scorer.

Currently 23rd in the League Two standings, the Latics may need to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window in order to avoid relegation to the National League in 2022.

Here, in our latest Oldham quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you 30 questions about some of the club’s best strikers from the last five years.

Can you get full marks?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Oldham fans!

