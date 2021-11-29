There have been plenty of strikers to lead the line for Northampton Town in recent years.

Some of those, will have enjoyed more success than others while in the final third for the Cobblers at Sixfields.

But just how much do you know about some of those to have made the biggest impact for the club in front of goal in the past few seasons?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 30 questions about some of the best strikers to have played for Northampton at some point in the last five years, but how many can you get correct?

Quiz: 30 questions about Northampton Town's best strikers from the last 5 years - Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 In what year did Northampton re-sign Marc Richards? 2014 2015 2016 2017