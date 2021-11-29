Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Northampton Town News

Quiz: 30 questions about Northampton Town’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

Published

12 mins ago

on

There have been plenty of strikers to lead the line for Northampton Town in recent years.

Some of those, will have enjoyed more success than others while in the final third for the Cobblers at Sixfields.

But just how much do you know about some of those to have made the biggest impact for the club in front of goal in the past few seasons?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 30 questions about some of the best strikers to have played for Northampton at some point in the last five years, but how many can you get correct?

Quiz: 30 questions about Northampton Town's best strikers from the last 5 years - Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30

In what year did Northampton re-sign Marc Richards?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 30 questions about Northampton Town’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: